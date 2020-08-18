Puverel to lead Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the appointment of Carla Puverel to the role of general manager.

She will take up leadership of the twin island resort, featuring 151 luxury beach and over water villas, immediately.

The property is part of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brands from Hilton.

Puverel most recently served as general manager of the Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort in Sri Lanka.

“We are delighted to welcome Carla Puverel to Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her impressive background managing a number of luxury properties and expertise in delivering exceptional resort experiences gives us every confidence that she will bring this award-winning resort to new heights and lead the team to delivering an even greater level of service to all their guests,” Paul Hutton, vice president, operations, south-east Asia, Hilton.

With a career spanning over 18-years, Puverel has an extensive hospitality management experience with various luxury hospitality brands.

She carved a niche for herself in resort operations from her time at Pezula Resort Hotel & Spa in Knysna, South Africa to working with various resort groups in different geographies ranging from the United States to the Middle East and South East Asia.

Puverel said: “I am very pleased to be joining the Hilton family to lead the charge at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.

“With the resort’s acclaimed legacy of innovation that prides itself with an offering of a sea of firsts in the Maldives and the team’s dedication to delivering excellent luxury service to its guests, I am confident that together we can build on the success that this property has already achieved thus far and take it to the next level.”