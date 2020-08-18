Emirates returns to Polish capital Warsaw

Emirates will resume passenger flights to Warsaw from September 4th, starting with twice-a-week services, and increasing to three-a-week from October 7th.

The resumption of flights to Warsaw will expand the current network to 75 cities in September, offering travellers in the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific convenient connections via Dubai to the Polish capital.

The carrier has been gradually restoring its network connectivity, working closely with international and local authorities to responsibly resume passenger operations to meet travel demand, while always prioritising the health and safety of its customers, crew and communities.

On the Dubai-Warsaw route, Emirates will deploy its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft offering seats in first, business and economy class.

Flight EK179 to Warsaw will depart Dubai at 08:10 on Fridays and Sundays, and the return flight EK180 will depart Warsaw at 15:00.

An additional flight service on Wednesdays will be added to the route from October.