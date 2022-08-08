DidaTravel diversifies into flight sales

DidaTravel – a tech-driven integrated travel service provider – has launched its B2B flight booking multi-GDS portal, including access to full-service carriers, low-cost carriers (LCCs), and new distribution capability (NDC) content.

DidaTravel’s 23,000 B2B buyers around the world – such as travel agents, tour operators, OTAs, TMCs and MICE – can now access flights from 500 plus airlines to fly to more than 20,000 destinations around the world.

Going forward clients will have the added option of combining flights with accommodation to boost their ancillary revenue thanks to dynamic packaging technology that also includes in-path and post-booking cross-selling tools.

Packaging of flights with accommodation is already available through the company’s new flight booking engine or as an XML / API integration, with dynamic packaging to be integrated at the end of 2022. In addition, currently there is an option for clients to query flight prices manually.

To lead this new area, Jason Guan – who joined DidaTravel last year – has now been appointed as Flight Business Unit General Manager, reporting directly to Rikin Wu, DidaTravel Founder & CEO. This new team consists of specialists with expertise in the area of system analysis and design, system architecture and modelling, development and coding, testing and implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rikin Wu, DidaTravel’s Founder & CEO comments: “Following years of partners asking for flight products, during COVID we put aside the time and resources to prepare for this properly and I´m excited that we are now ready to launch. Given our network of 23,000 B2B travel sellers globally and our unique dynamic packaging capabilities I feel confident that we will be able to grow and scale our flight business under the leadership of Jason.”

Jason Guan, DidaTravel’s Flight Business Unit General Manager added: “I am so pleased to join DidaTravel. We have put together a team of top-notch professionals to provide our 23,000 B2B travel selling clients with the best booking technology and customer support available. We have an ambitious expansion plan that adds value to all tourism stakeholders.”