Princess Cruises cancels 2021 departures

Princess Cruises has confirmed it will cancel its early 2021 World and Circle South America cruises.

The decision was blamed on restrictions and limitations with border and port access determined by health authorities and the continued uncertainty of airline travel.

The move will impact on two ships:

Island Princess’ World Cruise sailing from North America, including associated segments and remaining voyages sailing immediately prior.

Pacific Princess’ Circle South America sailing from Australia, including associated positioning cruises.

“We share in the disappointment of this cancellation for guests of our world cruises because it’s a pinnacle cruise vacation experience, booked by some of our most loyal guests,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.

Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages will receive automatically received a full refund in future cruise credit.

Alternatively, a cash refund can be sought using the online form.