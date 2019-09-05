Preferred Hotels & Resorts to welcome the Londoner in 2020

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has welcomed the Londoner to its Legend Collection.

Located in the heart of London’s West End in the world-famous Leicester Square, the hotel is set to open next spring.

Home to 350 guestrooms and 35 suites, each with unique views of the cityscape, the Londoner will offer a layered, multi-dimensional experience through its prime location, curated private and public spaces.

It will also include a rooftop bar and expansive meetings and events space, which includes a state-of-the-art 6,092-square-foot pillarless ballroom that accommodates up to 864 guests and can be divided into two sections.

Boutique in feeling yet staggering in scale, the Londoner will extend six levels below ground, serving as one of the deepest buildings in the world.

Secluded and unique, the underground space will offer guests a luxury subterranean spa experience and two private screening rooms.

“London has long been a favoured destination for travellers thanks to its iconic landmarks, trendsetting culinary scene, and vibrant culture,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, chief executive of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

“The city’s travel and tourism sector is forecasted to continue on a strong growth trajectory, and we’re thrilled to continue catering to this growing demand by thoughtfully expanding our brand footprint in the ever-important destination for both leisure and corporate travellers.

“We are honoured to welcome The Londoner to the Preferred Hotels & Resorts global family and look forward to a long and successful partnership powered by a shared belief in genuine, independent travel.”

The Londoner will be led by Charles Oak.

“We are delighted that the Londoner will join Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ prestigious Legend Collection.

“This highly credible strategic partnership will enable our guests and partners to benefit from a wide range of best-in-class global product offerings including access to the latest technology and a global network of travel sales and meetings and events experts,” said Inderneel Singh, director of Edwardian Hotels London, which owns and operates the Londoner.

“This collaboration is set to enhance the experiences of all who stay with us and work with us.”