Vodaphone brings 5G technology to Gatwick Airport

Passengers at Gatwick Airport can now experience the faster speeds and greater reliability of 5G thanks to Vodafone.

This means they can enjoy gaming on the go or quickly download a film or TV box set or transfer large work documents before they catch a flight.

The South Terminal is now 5G ready, with the North Terminal set to follow by early 2020.

Vodafone has installed a high speed, high capacity fibre optic network to carry 5G throughout the airport.

This allows holidaymakers and business travellers to enjoy a strong 5G signal on their smartphones and tablets in the departure lounges and arrivals, as well as in the many shops and restaurants.

The greater capacity of 5G is ideal for providing fast speeds to large numbers of people at the same time in areas of high density such as Gatwick Airport, where 24,000 work and which serves more than 46 million passengers a year.

With passenger numbers increasing year-on-year, 5G bandwidth can grow exponentially to meet future demand.

John Barton, chief information officer, Gatwick Airport, said: “We are delighted to announce yet another world-class facility at Gatwick with Vodafone’s new 5G network now available in the South Terminal.

“Passengers using the network will benefit from super-fast speeds when surfing the web and downloading files, or even box sets to provide video entertainment during one of the many long-haul flights that depart from the airport.”