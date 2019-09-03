Rodger handed global vice president role with Travelport

Travelport has appointed Alistair Rodger to the role of global vice president, agency sales, Europe.

Rodger has joined Travelport from Hotelbeds Group, a leading distributor of hotels and ancillaries to the travel trade, where he created and ran the retail division.

The division was formed in 2017 following the integration of GTA and Tourico Holidays into the Hotelbeds Group, and managed relationships with more than 50,000 retail travel agents.

Prior to his time with Hotelbeds Group, Rodger was chief commercial and operating officer at online accommodation website, the LateRooms Group, where he had responsibility for group operations across LateRooms.com, AsiaRooms.com and MalaPronta.com.

Previously, he held leadership positions including chief executive officer at Holiday Autos, vice president of partner marketing for EMEA at lastminute.com, and vice president of partnerships and promotions at Hilton Worldwide.

At Travelport, Rodger has responsibility for leading the company’s agency-focused operations across Europe.

He will be based in the company’s global headquarters in Langley, United Kingdom, and will report to Travelport chief commercial officer for agency sales, Nick Dagg.

Rodger said: “Travelport is an innovative technology company dedicated to delivering to its customers the solutions they need to improve customer satisfaction, maximise revenue and stand out in the increasingly competitive and ever-evolving global travel industry.

“I look forward to working with Travelport’s experienced and highly talented team in Europe.

“Together, I believe we can take the business to a new level for the benefit of our customers.”