Preferred Hotels boosts portfolio with summer additions

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has welcomed 13 new member hotels over the summer.

These recent additions mark 39 new member hotels to join the global portfolio thus far this year – a strong indication that more owners and operators are going independent in this evolving new era for travel.

With more than 53 years of experience in the independent hotel space, the Preferred brand continues to thrive due to its flexible, value-rich approach that invites hoteliers to enjoy freedom on their terms and champions them in creating unique independent experiences that embody the magic of travel.

Among the new properties are Pendry West Hollywood, which is located on the iconic Sunset Strip and is considered one of the most anticipated new developments in Los Angeles.

The hotel will be joined by Sangha Retreat by Octave Institute, nestled on the shores of Yangcheng Lake in Suzhou, China, and Park Centraal Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Azul Talavera Hotel, located in Puebla, Mexico, and Santa Catalina, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, situated in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Spain, offer even mor choice to guests.

Since 1968, Preferred Hotels & Resorts has remained committed to supporting the finest independent hotels, resorts, residences and unique hotel groups in the world.

Along with sales, marketing, revenue optimisation, and distribution services, member hotels also have access to a global network of corporate, leisure, and group sales professionals, and can tap into the turnkey benefits of I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the points-based loyalty programme.