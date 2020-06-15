Pollard appointed chief commercial officer at Gatwick

Jonathan Pollard is joining Gatwick in September as the new chief commercial officer of the airport.

He will be responsible for driving forward airline relations, retail, restaurants and other commercial revenue streams, including car parking and property portfolios.

He was previously the commercial director at Luton Airport where, in the last two years, he helped deliver significant growth in passenger volumes - partly by accelerating the introduction of larger more environmentally friendly aircraft.

Stewart Wingate, chief executive, Gatwick Airport, said: “Jonathan joins us in what are unprecedented times and his experience and success driving vital revenue streams and developing new business will be critical in helping Gatwick rebuild and grow as the airport enters a new chapter in its history.”

Pollard was also responsible for expanding Luton Airport’s commercial and retail space, creating a commercial strategy based upon business research and passenger insight.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “I’m delighted to take on this new challenge at Gatwick which is renowned for its approach to innovative commercial management.

“We are inevitably experiencing difficult times, but the aviation industry has proven its resilience in the past and this will likely be no exception as long as we adapt quickly to changes in consumer behaviour and passenger processes.

“I am looking forward to embracing this challenge with the Gatwick Executive and my wider team and driving forward our commercial offering.”