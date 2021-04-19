Poirson appointed chief sustainability officer with Accor

Accor has announced the appointment of Brune Poirson to the role of chief sustainability officer.

Poirson will report directly to Sébastien Bazin, chief executive of the company, and will become a member of the executive committee.

Her role will be to define, drive and monitor the commitments, the strategy and the roll-out of action plans in terms of sustainable development.

She will also be responsible for the Accor Solidarity Foundation and the ALL Heartists Fund.

The appointment will become effective on May 5th.

Bazin declared: “With Brune Poirson’s appointment, I want us to scale up our commitments in terms of environmental protection, give fresh impetus to our efforts to support our local communities and uphold, wherever we operate, our strong beliefs and our actions.

“Taking positive action to support the environment and the men and women who drive our industry on a daily basis is a must.

“In this area too, I want us to set an example by being both daring and trailblazing.”

Poirson has dual experience working in the private and public sector.

Within the French government, she championed the anti-waste law, which among other things addressed plastic pollution, and has been a member of major organisations both in France and internationally.

Until recently, she was a member of the French parliament, and for three years was secretary of state for the environmental transition.

Poirson said: “I am delighted to be joining a global leader in hospitality and to be able to contribute my experience and beliefs, and to take action.

“Through more than 5,100 hotels worldwide, hundreds of owners and partners, several hundred million guests and the experienced teams in the field, we have a wonderful opportunity to take practical and decisive action on a daily basis.

“In this new role, I want to help to further the vision that Accor has had since its creation – bringing to life positive, contemporary and responsible hospitality.”

