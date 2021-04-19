IATA partners with Eurofins for Covid-19 testing

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has signed an agreement with Eurofins to incorporate its worldwide Covid-19 testing network into IATA Travel Pass.

Eurofins is a leader in bio-analytical testing with 800 laboratories across 50 countries.

As part of the partnership, Eurofins’ dedicated Covid-19 portfolio will be made available through the IATA Travel Pass.

The deal includes multiple test types and hundreds of Covid-19 sampling stations globally.

Amid the pandemic, coronavirus testing is required for most international travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the IATA Travel Pass initiative, Eurofins laboratories will provide secure, verified test results to travellers using the app.

This result is checked against the IATA Travel Pass registry of national entry requirements to produce an “OK to Travel” status.

Through the app passengers can share their status and the digital test certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel.

Trials of IATA Travel Pass incorporating the global Eurofins network are expected to begin with airlines piloting IATA Travel Pass across multiple regions in the coming weeks.

“Verified testing is the immediate solution to give governments the confidence to open their borders to travellers.

“IATA Travel Pass aims to make it as simple as possible for travellers to locate certified laboratories and securely receive the test results that governments require.

“Our partnership with Eurofins is another mark of quality for IATA Travel Pass which is being built to the highest data security and privacy standards.

“Adding the extensive Eurofins network to the initiative will help travellers more conveniently adjust their travel preparations to meet the Covid-19 requirements,” said Willie Walsh, IATA director general.