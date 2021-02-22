P&O Cruises welcomes Arvia construction launch

A construction milestone in the future of British cruising has been marked as P&O Cruises cuts the first piece of steel for new ship Arvia.

The 184,700-tonne sister ship to Iona is being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

The company’s second LNG-powered Excel class ship will join the P&O Cruises fleet in December 2022.

In a speech at the virtual ceremony P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: “The steel cutting marks an extraordinary milestone for the future of P&O Cruises.

“It is a future which will include two of the most environmentally innovative ships in the world today.

“Iona is poised to join our fleet this summer as we return to service and is eagerly anticipated by our employees, crew and certainly by our guests who cannot wait to sail on her during her maiden season from Southampton.”

He added: “Whilst Arvia may have a different look and feel to Iona, being built to sail in the sun, the inherent DNA is the same.

“It is one which exemplifies design excellence, forward-thinking power generation and future-focused experiences.

“The hardware, technology and interior arrangement of spaces leaves nothing lacking.

“Every sheet of metal, every control panel, every cabin, light fitting and chair has been designed and debated to ensure that it provides a pinnacle holiday for our guests and the foremost working and living experience for our crew.”