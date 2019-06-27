Plans unveiled for new Dubai Cruise Terminal next to Palm Jumeirah

ASGC has been appointed to construct the new Dubai Cruise Terminal at Dubai Harbour, the first ever dedicated cruise port in the region, which when complete, will be the most advanced of its kind in the Middle East.

Located in the heart of Dubai, in the vibrant area between Bluewaters and Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Cruise Terminal will become the main hub for international cruise ships visiting or deployed in the region.

The Dubai Cruise Terminal is part of Dubai Harbour – the industry-defining maritime neighbourhood by Meraas.

ASGC is one of the leading construction groups in the United Arab Emirates.

Work conducted by ASGC on the project will include the construction of two main cruise terminal buildings strategically positioned on a quay of approximately one kilometre, in addition to service buildings, a central unit building with all associated fit-out works, external works, and all fixtures, fittings and equipment.

Bishoy Azmy, chief executive of ASGC, stated that projects that contribute to the development of the country’s infrastructure and sectors are ones ASGC is proud to be in, and that his company is committed to deliver this project utilizing the latest construction processes.

Each cruise terminal will create an environment of complete luxury and comfort for passengers and crew alike, with simplified processes, seamless flow as well as leisure and retail offerings.

This world-class addition to the city’s tourism infrastructure comes in-line with the Dubai Tourism Strategy 2020 that focuses on making the emirate the first choice for international leisure and business travellers.

According to the Cruise Lines Industry Association, more than 40 million people worldwide will be traveling on cruise ships annually by 2030, representing a 40 per cent increase from 2017.

At a national level, the maritime tourism sector is expected to contribute more than AED1.5 billion to Dubai’s economy by 2030.