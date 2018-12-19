New look for Aeromexico crew uniforms

Aeromexico is giving its flight attendants’ uniforms a fresh look.

The new creations, designed in collaboration with renowned local designer Lorena Saravia, will be rolled out from this month.

However, the process is expected to take five years to complete.

In aviation history, flight attendant uniforms have come to represent more than just the image of an airline; they have become icons of fashion and elegance.

Famous designers have worked with companies around the world to create these pieces.

Lorena Saravia’s work reflects the personality of a strong woman with a signature style.

Listening to the needs of Aeromexico flight attendants, the designer created comfortable pieces that allow them to perform their activities with elegance, mixing haute couture with fast fashion.

The new uniform is navy blue with black highlighting a line on the back that is reminiscent of a tuxedo and a hallmark of the designer’s pieces.

Shoes for all crew members are black, and the ladies will no longer wear a hat as with the former uniform.

Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline, continues to strive to ensure that its employees have the best working conditions in the domestic aviation industry.

With an average of 600 flights daily, Aeromexico has more than 2,900 flight attendants in its workforce.