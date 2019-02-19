Royal Caribbean Cruises orders third Icon-class ship

Royal Caribbean Cruises has today announced that it has entered into an agreement with shipbuilder Meyer Turku to order a third Icon-class ship for delivery in 2025.

The ship will join its two sister ships – to be delivered in 2022 and 2024, respectively – in Royal Caribbean International’s fleet.

“We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to our Icon-class fleet that affirms our commitment to clean-power technologies at sea,” said Richard Fain, chairman, Royal Caribbean Cruises.

“We have designed a class of ships powered by liquefied natural gas that leverages the latest, environmentally-friendly applications.

“We believe that innovative shipbuilding can reduce our carbon footprint and boost energy efficiencies to help to build a cleaner future.”

This order is contingent upon financing.

“These are exciting times for Royal Caribbean, and we have an incredible partner in Meyer Turku to bring to life now three vessels of what will be a remarkable class of ships,” said Michael Bayley, chief executive, Royal Caribbean International.

“Building on our vision with the addition of a third order is a testament to our confidence in the innovative design and energy-efficient technology and engineering that will, without a doubt, make Icon class a game changer.”