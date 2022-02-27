Aer Lingus returns to San Francisco

Aer Lingus has further enhanced its transatlantic network with the return of its service to San Francisco.

The Golden City will now be more easily accessible thanks to connections from Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as Heathrow and Gatwick.

Further UK connections from Bristol and Leeds to San Francisco via Dublin will follow daily from April 15th.

From today Aer Lingus will operate flights to the ‘Golden City’ four times a week, increasing to a daily service from March 26th.

Bill Byrne, Aer Lingus executive vice president, United States, said: “With the convenience of US Customs and Immigration pre-clearance at Dublin, time spent connecting through Dublin provides customers with a speedier journey overall, as they arrive in the US as a domestic passenger.

“As always, customers can expect a warm Aer Lingus welcome on board, and enjoy complimentary meals, drinks and Wi-Fi onboard, as well as top inflight entertainment, including the latest movie releases, TV boxsets, games and music.”

The start of Aer Lingus Regional routes and resumption of the San Francisco service from Dublin will provide increased opportunities for UK regional customers to connect seamlessly to Aer Lingus’ North American network, via its Dublin hub.

Transferring via Dublin on to North American flights, Aer Lingus customers can experience the benefit of US Immigration Pre-clearance before they depart.

This allows them to arrive into the US like a domestic passenger, avoiding any lengthy immigration queues and speeding through the airport.

Daily flights to Los Angeles will restart on May 12th and flights to Seattle will return five times a week from May 26th.