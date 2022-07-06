Virgin Atlantic unveils plans for new Tampa flight this winter

Virgin Atlantic continues its transatlantic expansion with a new direct route from London Heathrow to Tampa, launching November 3rd.

The new year-round Florida service will initially fly four times a week before increasing to daily from November 28th, complementing the airline’s up to four daily flying to Orlando and double daily flying to Miami.

This latest addition follows the airline’s launch of direct flights between London and Austin, Texas in May 2022.

Offering more than 190,000 seats each year, Virgin Atlantic will be the only airline to directly connect the Tampa Bay region with London Heathrow.

A booming city, Tampa has seen a 4.2 per cent growth in population between 2018 and 2021 and has a catchment area of five million throughout the Tampa Bay and St Pete and Clearwater area.

Key industries based in the region include financial services, healthcare and a burgeoning technology sector.

The region is also the third fastest growing US metro area for entrepreneurs in 2021.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We are delighted to continue our expansion in the US with this new daily service to Tampa, Florida offering even more choice for customers on both sides of the Atlantic to connect between the US and the UK.

“Florida is very much a firm favourite for our customers ever since our first flight to Miami back in 1986.

“With the popular theme parks and the stunning beaches of St Pete and Clearwater within easy reach, we know it’s an area our customers will love to explore.”