InterContinental London Park Lane returns to market

InterContinental London Park Lane has reopened with guests now able to stay at the property for the first time since the spring.

Situated at one of the most prestigious addresses in the capital, InterContinental London Park Lane reinvents traditional luxury to present modern and flexible sophistication in the heart of Mayfair.

With uninterrupted views of the Royal Parks and in sight of Buckingham Palace, the site is just a stone’s throw away from the elegant neighbourhoods of Mayfair and Knightsbridge and central transport links.

Ensuring the upmost safety and hygiene measures are in place for guests, InterContinental London Park Lane will have deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants throughout the hotel, front desk screens, sanitiser stations, sanitised key-cards and paperless check-outs.

The public areas will adhere to social distancing and have additional deep cleaning of high touch surfaces.

Every guest room will have new laundry protocols introduced and a reduction of in-room furnishings and high-touch items.