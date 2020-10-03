Retire in Dubai launches to expatriates

The government of Dubai has announced the launch of Retire in Dubai, a global programme that offers resident expatriates and foreigners aged 55 and above the opportunity to enjoy the distinctive lifestyle of the emirate.

The first such scheme in the region, Retire in Dubai is spearheaded by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) in collaboration with the general directorate of residency and foreigners’ affairs.

To ensure a competitive offering, Dubai Tourism has worked with its partners to develop key propositions for retirees covering healthcare, real estate, insurance and banking.

Details of the offerings, designed to help retirees enjoy a happy and fulfilling life, and all information necessary to start the application process, are available here.

Eligible applicants will be provided a retirement visa, renewable every five years.

The retiree can choose between one of three financial requirements for eligibility: earning a monthly income of AED20,000; having savings of AED1 million; or owning a property in Dubai worth AED2 million.

In its initial phase, the programme will focus on UAE residents working in Dubai who have reached retirement age.

The programme offers long-term residents of the city who are familiar with Dubai’s value proposition an easy and hassle-free retirement option.

Dubai’s close proximity with the native countries of a large majority of residents makes it a convenient retirement destination for them.

Helal Saeed Almarri, director general, Dubai Tourism, said: “Dubai’s Retirement Readiness strategy will enable expatriates and international retirees to take advantage of the city’s open-door policy, tolerance, and outstanding quality of life and live in one of the world’s fastest growing, culturally diverse cities.

“With the continued support of our stakeholders and partners including GDRFA-Dubai, the retirement programme will contribute towards our tourism economy by facilitating frequent visits from families and friends of the retirees and increasing visitation from markets with a high retiree population.

“This will also have the wider effect of promoting Dubai as a retiree-friendly destination while highlighting the city’s unparalleled lifestyle and diverse destination offerings and experiences.”