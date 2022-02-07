Lithuania reopens to European tourists

Lithuania has confirmed it is finally ready to welcome back travellers.

As of now, tourists from the European Union and European Economic Area will only need to prove they are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Paperwork to prove a traveller has recovered from Covid-19 or has tested negative will also be accepted, a statement said.

Lithuanian officials said it will also no longer be required to present a National Certificate (or another Covid-19-related document) to access indoor public spaces including tourist accommodations, restaurants, museums, sport or cultural event venues.

Only individual security measures, such as wearing masks or respirators indoors and distance-keeping are applied.

Before the pandemic, the tourism sector made up a significant part of the local economy, amounting to over €977 million in total spent every year.

In 2019, almost two million tourists visited the country.

The reopening decision followed the recent recommendation of the World Health Organisation to lift or ease travel restrictions because such measures may cause economic and social harm.

“These are big steps back to normality in the tourism sector.

“Statistics show that people’s desire to travel remains at a very high level all over the world.

“We are happy that Lithuania eases restrictions to be more open to foreign visitors because, especially this year, there is so much to see and experience in Lithuania and its biggest cities,” said Olga Gončarova, general manager of Lithuania Travel, the national tourism development agency.