Oman Air returns to Pakistan after Covid-19 shutdown

Oman Air has returned to scheduled service in Pakistan, offering connections from Muscat to the cities of Islamabad and Lahore.

Flights to and from Islamabad depart and arrive on Sundays and Thursdays, while flights to and from Lahore depart and arrive on Sundays and Fridays.

Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently.

Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in airports in Oman.

Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Insurance

At the same time, the national carrier of the sultanate of Oman is providing its guests with complimentary Covid-19 coverage which will cover expenses incurred by medical treatment or quarantine related to the virus.

The coverage, which is effective for travel until March next year, is provided to all guests who purchase tickets.

The free coverage, for guests of all ages, is part of the airline’s expansive efforts to ensure that its guests are safe at all times and fly confidently.