Overhaul planned for Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa

Sunway City Kuala Lumpur has earmarked US$60 million for a transformation of its flagship property, Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa.

The investment comes in a bold drive to establish the urban destination as a leading integrated resort complex and a regional tourism hub in Asia.

Pioneering Sunway Group’s investment in Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa is the most extensive initiative in the resort’s 24-year history and sets out a visionary remodelling for a premier hospitality and entertainment development that will create a new benchmark for business and leisure experiences in the region.

Scheduled to reopen in phases from March, Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa will be defined by seamless integration featuring the reimagined 478-room property complete with a world-renowned hero restaurant brand, six cascading waterfalls amongst two landscaped pools and extensive family and health facilities as the centrepiece of an enhanced destination experience.

“It is time, it is as simple as that,” said Jeffrey Cheah, founder and chairman of Sunway Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We built Sunway City Kuala Lumpur with Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa at its heart.

“But now we need to step into the future as we embrace a new generation of leisure and business guests and bring together Sunway City Kuala Lumpur as one fully-integrated premier hospitality and entertainment destination that will rival the very best in the world.”

With design led by the celebrated Nelson Yong, Principal of Sunway Design, Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa has rebuilt swathes of the resort and re-imagined spaces offering a bold, glamourous and interconnected vision for the future.

New family facilities, specialist suites, pool villas, cutting-edge technology with smartphone key entry and motion sensors, live online fitness coaching, chromotherapy showers and wellness lighting to assist sleeping which is powered by Sunway Medical Centre, are all integrated into the holistic experience.

Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa is located in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, a vibrant 800-acre integrated sustainable city with a cluster of three hotels, conference facilities, Sunway Lagoon theme park, Sunway Pyramid lifestyle mall, Sunway Medical Centre and Sunway University.