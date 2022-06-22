InterContinental grows luxury offering with Penang resort

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed InterContinental Penang Resort, in partnership with THR Hotel (Penang), a subsidiary of a leading Malaysian hotel owner, Tradewinds Corporation.

The collaboration will see IHG grow its Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in Malaysia by transforming the former Penang Mutiara Beach Resort at Teluk Bahang into an IHG-branded luxury beach resort. Truly nostalgic and immersive, the resort will create a haven for couples and families whilst redefining luxury beach tourism for Penang.

Opening in 2025, InterContinental Penang Resort will welcome guests to Penang’s Glowing Bay in Teluk Bahang, where they can relax in a tropical beach sanctuary amidst biodiverse flora and fauna. With the Teluk Bahang Fishing Village, Penang National Park and the Penang Tropical Spice Garden as its immediate neighbours, guests will also enjoy unobstructed views of the Malacca Straits featuring white sand beaches, clear emerald waters and a backdrop of lush mountainous forests for an unforgettable experience.

Serena Lim, Vice President, Development, South East Asia and Korea, IHG said: “We can’t wait to bring the world’s first and largest international luxury hotel brand to Malaysia’s second largest city with InterContinental Penang Resort. A city steeped in history and culture, Penang presents a strong leisure and corporate travel demand, buoyed by the recent border reopening and ending of travel restrictions. We want to create the best resort destination in Penang, make it attractive to all types of guests and further solidify IHG’s brand presence in Malaysia in the luxury segment.

“Tradewinds Corp is the perfect partner for us to introduce the InterContinental brand to Penang. Having previously worked with Tradewinds Corp on a number of properties in Asia, we are truly excited to return into partnership with them with this flagship resort. We know that they are as committed as we are to make a positive impact on our communities, and our joint aim is to ensure that this project provides new economic opportunities and encourages many more travellers to visit this wonderful destination.”

Muhammad Zainal Ashikin, Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer, Tradewinds Corp said: “Teluk Bahang holds a special place for us, and with it, the former award-winning Mutiara Penang Resort. As such, we have taken the time to truly plan out its revitalisation, which included being very careful to find the perfect partner that shares our vision for this amazing location and the re-birth of this grand dame. We wanted to introduce a brand that holds the nature, culture and heritage of the area in the same high regard as we do, and I’m delighted to say that IHG was the only choice for us due to its proven track record of realising thoughtful luxury destination concepts in diverse locations across the globe.”

A 30-minute drive from central Georgetown, InterContinental Penang Resort will feature 355 rooms and suites, up to three bedrooms, and a private enclave of six villas for guests seeking a truly immersive stay amongst nature. The stay experience is complemented by a holistic wellness village which will house 10 treatment villas, a yoga studio, and a relaxation pavilion, all within a development surrounded by stunning Angsana trees that will be delicately preserved and protected during the construction process.

The hotel will attract a wide range of guests, from families and “bleisure” travellers to those attending weddings and events. Facilities include three swimming pools (including a kids pool), five restaurants and bars, 1,000 square metres of meeting and event space (including a glass marquee and private lawn for garden weddings and special occasions), and the brand’s world-renowned Club InterContinental Lounge offering views of the Straits of Malacca.

The inclusion of a holistic wellness component within the resort is perfectly aligned with the growing wellness travel trend1. Having experienced long periods of isolation, travellers are re-evaluating their personal priorities and favouring destinations offering opportunities to improve their physical, mental, and spiritual health. According to a Wellness Tourism Industry statistic, the global wellness tourism market is expected to surpass US$900 billion by 2022.

InterContinental Penang Resort will be the second InterContinental hotel in Malaysia (after InterContinental Kuala Lumpur), and will bring IHG back to Penang, together with the upcoming Holiday Inn & Suites Penang Prai.

In Malaysia, IHG currently has six hotels across three brands – InterContinental, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express. It is committed to growing its estate in Malaysia and has a pipeline of 10 hotels* set to open in the next three to five years, most notably: Crowne Plaza Kota Kinabalu, Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park, Kimpton Kuala Lumpur and Regent Kuala Lumpur.