KLCC bags global innovation award for Asia

Malaysia’s premier purpose-built venue, the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre has been voted as the Winner of EventseumTM Hall of Fame’s 2021 Global Innovation Award for Convention and Conference Centers for the region of Asia, at the recent IMEX in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Global Innovation Awards highlight specific innovation that differentiates one venue from another while celebrating the venue’s overall commitment to innovation. The Centre is one of the four global winners, each representing key regions in the business events industry.

General Manager of the Centre, Alan Pryor, said, “Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre is honoured to have won this inaugural award. This recognition strengthens our position as the perfect choice for international organisers and planners to host their major regional and global congresses, exhibitions and meetings. We are further motivated to keep pushing the envelope, as a venue and an important infrastructure of our city, in contributing to Kuala Lumpur’s and Malaysia’s 2030 and 2050 sustainability agenda.”

The Centre’s zero-energy rainwater harvesting systems leveraging the building’s architecture harvests up to 60,000 gallons of rainwater per year, its landmark partnership with URBANICE Malaysia, a Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cities and Community Wellbeing, and its commitment to sustainability impressed the EventseumTM global judging panel.

This award comes on the heel of another global recognition that awarded ‘Muslim-Friendly Convention & Exhibition Centre of Year’ to the world-class venue by Halal in Travel Awards 2022, held in conjunction with Halal in Travel – Global Summit 2022 in Singapore. Aimed at celebrating the travel industry players’ efforts towards the growth of halal travel, these awards span four categories and recognise destinations, organisations, companies and individuals who have made a considerable impact on the Muslim travel segment.

“As a leader in the global business events industry and Malaysia’s premier venue, we are inclusive, sensitive and conscientious of our stakeholders’ and guests’ needs and this award is a testament to our commitment to providing quality services to all,” concluded Pryor.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the country’s most iconic mosques, Masjid As-syakirin or better known as KLCC Mosque, is within walking distance of the Centre while the venue itself houses a number of prayer rooms. The Centre’s vast customisable spaces can also be transformed into prayer rooms and ablution areas based on event needs. All of its five kitchens are Halal-certified and over the years the Centre has been the venue-of-choice for many high-profile Islamic events such as the 9th Muslim World Biz and the meeting of leaders of Islamic nations, the KL Summit 2019.

At the same awards where Malaysia is also named the ‘Top Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year’, H.E. Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri, Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture of Malaysia (MOTAC) delivered a keynote speech.