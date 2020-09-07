Courtyard by Marriott Penang takes brand into Malaysia

Marriott has announced the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Penang – the first Courtyard property to debut in Malaysia.

Located along the bustling Jalan Macalister in the heart of Penang’s UNESCO-listed George Town, the new 199-room Courtyard by Marriott Penang is set to provide the best hotel experience for guests to pursue their personal and professional passions while on the road.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow our presence in Malaysia with the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Penang,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

“Designed for today’s ambitious and enterprising traveller, the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Penang marks Marriott International’s 17th brand in Malaysia and further compliments our growing footprint in the country.”

Known for its cultural heritage, historic charm, and palm-fringed beaches, Penang is located on the north-west coast of peninsular Malaysia.

At its heart is George Town, Penang Island’s cosmopolitan urban centre, lined with timeworn shophouses of the UNESCO World Heritage zone and traditional places of worship such as Chinese and Indian temples, mosques, juxtaposed with

Courtyard by Marriott Penang also caters to various events’ needs with a pillarless ballroom that can accommodate up to 150 guests.

The hotel features eight state-of-the-art meeting rooms and one VIP room, each fitted with the latest audio-visual equipment.

“I am excited to welcome guests to the new Courtyard by Marriott Penang,” said Subash Basrur, general manager of the hotel.

“There is a lot of anticipation for the launch of the Courtyard by Marriott brand in Malaysia and we are committed to delivering a welcoming experience that inspires and re-energises guests at an affordable price point.

“As a beloved destination for business and leisure travellers, we look forward to welcoming both domestic and international guests to experience our inviting hospitality and uplifting spaces.”