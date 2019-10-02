Soro Montevideo takes Curio Collection by Hilton into Uruguay

Hilton has announced the opening of Soro Montevideo, Curio Collection by Hilton.

The property is the brand’s debut in Uruguay and third Hilton property in the country.

The modern 40-room boutique hotel marks the continued growth of the global hospitality company’s portfolio of one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts in premier destinations across the Caribbean and Latin America.

“We are thrilled to welcome the first Curio Collection by Hilton in Uruguay and celebrate another milestone during Hilton’s momentous 100th anniversary year,” said Jorge Giannattasio, senior vice president and head of operations, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton.

“We are committed to being the global leader in hospitality and Soro Montevideo, Curio Collection by Hilton will no doubt welcome guests to memorable and immersive experiences showcasing the culture of one of the top destinations in South America.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Situated in the heart of Uruguay’s charming Pocitos neighbourhood in Montevideo, Soro Montevideo boasts a contemporary design that embodies the city’s historic charm and urban flair.

“With the Latin American travel and tourism economy growing nearly three per cent last year, we have focused our regional development in markets such as Uruguay where we can further expand our brands’ presence,” said Jenna Hackett, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton.

“Through our partnership with World Trade Centre Montevideo, we are looking forward to introducing guests to Curio Collection by Hilton and offering unique, authentic experiences that reflect the independent spirt of each of our hotels within the Collection.”