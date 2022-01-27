On the Beach predicts booking bonanza this weekend

On the Beach has predicted January payday weekend will mark the busiest trading moment the embattled travel industry has seen in two years.

The company expects this Sunday, January 30th, will see the biggest booking numbers.

While January and February traditionally mark the busiest months for holiday sales, accounting for a quarter of On the Beach’s annual holiday bookings, the holiday expert anticipates bookings will spike dramatically following a number of recent events that have bolstered consumer confidence and intent to travel.

This includes the abolition of return Covid-19 testing requirements for fully-vaccinated passengers from February 11th, announced on Monday evening.

On the Beach already reported a welcomed and noticeable shift in consumer confidence throughout January, following government announcements earlier in the month around removing PCR testing requirements and the relaxing of Plan B restrictions, which saw holiday sales increase 150 per cent week-on-week since the start of the year.

Popular holiday destinations include Tenerife, Majorca, Lanzarote and Antalya.

Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at On the Beach, said: “We’re beyond excited to be getting Brits back on their holidays this year and look forward to what we expect will be our biggest trading surge in two years, this January payday weekend.

“This week’s scrapping of test requirements will also give people the peace of mind they need to book with confidence, and that extra nudge to escape the cold and grey at home in favour of a sunlounger with their name on it.”