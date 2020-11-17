Oman Air launches new India connections

Oman Air will add twice-weekly services to the Indian cities of Chennai and Hyderabad from November 19th.

Flights to and from both cities will be operated on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The national carrier of the sultanate of Oman will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently.

Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in Omani airports.

Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day.

Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to increase safety and a number of other steps have been taken to ensure that guests and crew are safe at all times.

Guests who are planning to depart from Oman should ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements.