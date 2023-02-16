Oman Air to Introduce First Freighter by End of 2023 as Cargo Business Booms

Oman Air, the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman, has announced the introduction of its first freighter by the end of 2023, while celebrating outstanding 2022 results at its annual cargo workshop, under the theme ‘Journey to Success’.

The two-day event, which was held at Hormuz Grand, Muscat, brought together employees and stakeholders from across the company’s global network, to celebrate its accomplishments in the past year and discuss future strategies. Attendees engaged in a series of presentations and discussions led by senior executives, as well as visiting the state-of-the-art Cargo Terminal at Muscat International Airport. An awards ceremony was also held for the top performers of 2022.

During his keynote speech, Oman Air Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Abdulaziz Al Raisi, stated, “In spite of a challenging environment, Oman Air Cargo continues to deliver numbers ahead of its budget. In 2021, our revenues were 86% above target. In 2022, we achieved another 44% increase, exceeding our budget revenue by 37%, as well as a 36% increase in the amount of cargo transported compared to the previous year. This underscores the success of our many policies to ensure we remain ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry and meet the growing demand for air cargo.”

He added, “In 2023, we are keeping up the momentum. In the coming months, we look forward to introducing our first ever freighter and we will also be launching several new markets. This will offer exciting new opportunities for our guests and cargo alike, while continuing to unlock Oman’s potential as a global logistics hub in line with Oman’s 2040 Vision.”

affar Al Lawati, Vice President Commercial Cargo, also said, “The workshop was a valuable platform for us to engage with some of our most important global air cargo partners. The overall tone was one of optimism and confidence as we continue to tap into Oman’s strategic location as a link between East and West and position Oman Air Cargo at the centre of a rapidly developing industry.”

Among its notable achievements in 2022, Oman Air Cargo added several new destinations and introduced its innovative ‘Cargo-in-Cabin’ service to Europe, the Far East and Indian Subcontinent. It also modified its A330-300 passenger aircraft by removing the seats, allowing it to raise capacity to 40 tonnes per aircraft. Moreover, it has improved its services to ensure shorter acceptance and dwell time with express connections through its hub in Muscat. The award-winning logistics provider is certified by IATA CEIV for Pharma and Fresh and continues to offer high-quality products and leading service to a rapidly growing global customer base.