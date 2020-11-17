Loganair to relaunch Jersey connections next summer

Glasgow-based airline Loganair has announced it will reintroduce a twice weekly flight to Jersey from Teesside International Airport in the north east of England, commencing in summer 2021.

The reintroduction of the Jersey route joins a network of four additional routes announced last week by the airline, following a new partnership between Loganair and Teesside International Airport, after pausing operations back in 2018.

Amanda Burns, chief executive at Visit Jersey, said: “We are thrilled to welcome visitors from the north east of England via this resumed Teesside route, which significantly improves connectivity to our island.

“We know that travel is a challenge at the moment, but with the return of this short-haul route comes the perfect opportunity for UK travellers to enjoy an idyllic domestic holiday.

“This is an excellent indicator that our island continues to be a desirable travel destination and we look forward to welcoming back visitors, both old and new, in 2021.”

While travel is likely to remain uncertain in 2021, the relaunched route comes just in time for the summer season.

Ideal for a weekend escapade or for something a little longer, there has never been a better time to visit Jersey.

As an island small in size but big on personality, Jersey is a leading tourism destination, boasting some of the best weather in the UK, golden-sand beaches and a variety of outdoor activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesperson for Loganair commented: “We’re delighted to announce flights to Jersey next summer from Teesside International.

“With travel to the continent remaining uncertain, we’re confident that the Channel Islands will prove a popular destination with our customers as they seek sunshine closer to home.

“Next year we’ll also continue our popular route from Norwich, and our recent codeshare partnership with Blue Islands will provide enhanced connectivity from across the UK.”