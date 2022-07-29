Oman Air increases flight frequencies from Muscat to Southeast Asia

As demand grows during the summer holiday season, Oman Air, the Sultanate of Oman’s national carrier, has increased the weekly number of flights from its Muscat hub, offering 10 flights to Bangkok, 7 flights to Kuala Lumpur, 5 flights to Manila, and 4 flights to Jakarta, providing more options to discover an array of cities and experiences across Southeast Asia. The additional flights offer greater convenience and connectivity for Oman Air guests to discover more than 40 other exciting destinations in Southeast Asia and Australia.

Oman Air is optimizing its network through increased cooperation with alliance partners to link passengers to more locations as quickly and as seamlessly as possible. This will result in increased travel connections and an expanded network of destinations. Oman Air currently has four partner airlines in Southeast Asia, allowing guests to fly to 44 destinations across Southeast Asia and Australia from Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. In total, Oman Air has entered into strategic codeshare agreements with 18 different partner airlines. These agreements enable Oman Air to market 229 different sectors, which, when combined with the 45 sectors that the airline itself operates, brings the total number of sectors it serves to 274.

Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional award-wining products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality accessible to guests on every flight. The airline offers wide-body service, including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330, between Muscat and destinations in Southeast Asia.

Oman Air is nominated as Middle East’s Leading Airline 2022, Middle East’s Leading Airline - Business Class 2022, Middle East’s Leading Airline - Customer Experience 2022, Middle East’s Leading Airline - Economy Class 2022, Middle East’s Leading Airline - First Class 2022, Middle East’s Leading Airline Brand 2022, Middle East’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2022, Middle East’s Leading Airline Rewards Programme 2022 and Middle East’s Leading Cabin Crew 2022 by World Travel Awards.