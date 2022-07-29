IHG strengthens portfolio in Rajasthan

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies has signed a management agreement with SRDF Ventures Private Limited to develop a new Crowne Plaza Resort in the city of Pushkar – a key tourism destination in Rajasthan and a town known for its cultural fairs and religious festivities. Crowne Plaza Resort Pushkar will be a new-built property featuring 125 rooms and is expected to be operational by early 2026.

With currently two operating hotels and two under development in Rajasthan, Crowne Plaza Resort Pushkar will be the fifth hotel from IHG to open in the state, along the NH8 highway. With this signing, the company aims to further strengthen its premium offering for travellers visiting popular tourism destinations across Rajasthan.

Located on the outskirts of Pushkar, Crowne Plaza Resort Pushkar will be well-connected to one of the most significant highways in India passing through Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur. Set in a serene and peaceful locale, the hotel will be an ideal choice for leisure travel and destination weddings that are becoming increasingly popular in India. Situated within a few hours of driving distance from Jaipur and Delhi NCR, the hotel will also cater to domestic travelers and pilgrims looking for a short stay option to attend the fairs and festivals that Pushkar is known for.

Along with rooms designed to offer premium guest experiences, the hotel will feature an array of facilities including an all-day dining, specialty restaurant & bar, an outdoor pool, a gym and a spa. Additionally, the hotel will feature approximately 7500 sqft of meeting and banqueting facilities to accommodate large gatherings and cater to MICE requirements. The property will also feature a resort centre for indoor activities and games, including a dedicated kids’ area.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts said, “We are thrilled to announce the signing of a new Crowne Plaza Resort in Pushkar which has become a hotspot for leisure and spiritual tourists visiting Rajasthan. The city’s growing popularity as a weekend and wedding destination also presents a great opportunity for us, and bringing our premium brand, Crowne Plaza to the city will help us cater to this increasing demand. We are confident that on opening, Crowne Plaza Resort Pushkar will be a widely popular destination amongst travellers visiting Puskar from within India and international markets as well.

He added : We recognise the growing tourism potential of secondary markets in India and this signing is in line with our strategy to fill the need gap for quality branded accommodation in these cities.”

Renu Nathawat, Director, SRDF Ventures Private Limited, added, “We are pleased to partner with a trusted hospitality company like IHG. Crowne Plaza is an established premium brand, globally and in India as well, and with its best-in-class offerings, excellent location and proximity to key source markets like Jaipur and Delhi NCR, we are confident that the hotel will become a preferred choice for travelers. Together with IHG, we are looking forward to elevating the hospitality experience in the city of Pushkar, as well as becoming a destination for travelers visiting Rajasthan.”

IHG® currently has 44 hotels operating across five brands in SWA, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts®, Crowne Plaza®, Holiday Inn® , Holiday Inn Resort® and Holiday Inn Express®, and has a strong pipeline of 37 hotels due to open in the next 2-3 years.

IHG Hotels & Resorts is nominated as Middle East’s Leading Hotel Group 2022 by World Travel Awards.