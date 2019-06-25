Oman Air Holidays launches new golf-focused product

Oman Air Holidays has announced the launch of a new bespoke golf package that combines inbound tour operating expertise with local golfing knowledge provided by Arabian Greens Tours.

This new service provides everything a golf enthusiast needs to get the best out of their visit.

Packaging Oman Air flights, the best hotels and transport options, with all the courses around Muscat and Sifah, visitors can get a fabulous sporting holiday in Oman.

The new product caters for golfers of all ages and levels; from novices, all the way through to professionals looking for some warm weather practice.

Richard Bodin, senior vice president of Oman Air Holidays, said: “We are working hard to broaden the appeal of Oman as a tourist destination and golfers are a lucrative segment of the travel audience.

“Announcing a dedicated golf product, in partnership with the experts at Arabian Greens Tours, will help us drive more visitors to Oman and its wonderful hotels and courses.”

Golf tourism caters for over 40 million tourists and is worth in excess of $22 Billion around the world; it is therefore important that Oman attracts some of this traffic to the country.

With five excellent courses in and around Muscat, golf represents yet another reason to holiday there.

As proud sponsors of the 2019 Oman Open Championship, among many other sporting events throughout the calendar, Oman Air is playing its part in promoting the country as a strong, activity-led destination and the launch of the Oman Air Holidays golf specific product is another step forward in achieving that objective.

Salim Al Harthy, chief executive of Arabian Greens Tours, confirmed his company’s commitment to the product.

He said: “Golf represents huge growth potential for tourism Oman.

“Hosting recent events such as the Oman Open, which is a part of the highly prestigious European Tour, has resulted in a wave of interest in Muscat as a golfing destination.

“Partnering with the national carrier is a really positive step to increase visitor numbers.”