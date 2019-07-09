Emaar Properties leads Dubai property transactions in early 2019

Emaar Properties recorded 4,756 transactions cumulatively worth D13.1 billion in the first six months of this year, accounting for the largest share of all property sales in Dubai.

Emaar emerged as the top developer both in terms of transactional volume and value of overall properties – both residential and commercial – registered in the first half of 2019, according to Dubai Land Department data analysed by online portal Property Finder.

In the first half of the year, the Dubai Land Department registered a total of 18,681 total transactions, with Emaar accounting for 30 per cent of those deals.

Meanwhile transactions cumulatively worth D40 billion were registered in Dubai between January-June, with Emaar accounting for almost 40 per cent of them.

Emaar units were primarily sold in projects such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai South, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Harbour and Arabian Ranches 2, the report said.

Other top developers in the first half of 2019 were Damac Properties, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, Azizi Developments, Seven Tides International, Danube Properties and MAG Group.

Damac Properties recorded 1,476 registered real estate transactions collectively worth D1.7 billion.

The developer saw interest in projects like Damac Hills and Aykon City in Business Bay.

Meanwhile Nakheel accounted for 1,129 registered property deals worth D2.25 billion in the first half.

These units were mostly in the Palm Jumeirah and International City.