NYC & Company woos guests with new campaign

NYC & Company has launched its first-ever NYC Hotel Week as the tourism board seeks to boost confidence in the sector.

Deals offer more than a fifth of the standard room rate at more than 110 of the finest hotels across all five boroughs.

NYC Hotel Week will run until February 13th and reservations can be made here.

Some of the participating hotels include the Beekman Hotel; Lotte New York Palace; the Pierre New York; the Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue; Opera House Hotel; Hilton Garden Inn New York/Staten Island; the Rockaway Hotel and The William Vale.

“As we welcome the new year, we stand firm in our commitment to support the hospitality industry, which has shown resilience in these unprecedented times,” said Fred Dixon, chief executive of NYC & Company.

“NYC Hotel Week proudly supports hotels across all five boroughs and encourages visitors and New Yorkers to safely enjoy some of the finest accommodations during a time with less crowds and more opportunity.”