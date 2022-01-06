Six Senses the Palm, Dubai signed for 2024 opening

Six Senses will mark its entry into the United Arab Emirates’ market with a 60-room hotel and 162 branded residences along a private stretch of beach on Palm Jumeirah.

Six Senses the Palm, Dubai is set to open in late 2024.

Coral is the main inspiration for the architectural narrative, with the undulating rooflines, silhouettes, and cellular facades resembling its natural form and beauty.

This creates outward-looking environments that are shaded and protected from the sun.

As the popularity of tranquil beachfront locations grows, the Six Senses hotel and branded residences will offer a new dimension in community living, and further elevate the burgeoning real estate and hospitality sector.

The Majlis is a central part of Emirati life.

Community and ceremony will therefore be foremost at Six Senses the Palm, Dubai, enhanced by over 60,000 square feet of amenities.

Facilities include restaurants, bars, indoor cinema, pool, squash court, kids’ club, and games room, library, shared workspace, function and meeting rooms.

Another highlight of the resort is the central garden.

This naturally shaded landscape forms a series of mini jebels (hills), meandering valley paths, and romantic courtyards.

It will be a hub for activities including badminton, yoga, and football, all accessed via bridges, stepping-stone paths and tunnels wrapped in native beach planting.

The main pools and sun decks are banked by undulating native planting, which flows down to the beach.

Commenting on the announcement and the foray into the UAE market, chief executive of Six Senses, Neil Jacobs, said: “Six Senses the Palm, Dubai marks a new milestone for the brand as it enters this remarkable destination.

“From the bottom of the ocean to the signature rooftop bar, our concept celebrates the natural beauty of the Gulf, the solidarity and hospitality between host and visitors, and the journey that Dubai has been on, with its unique Emirati traditions and bubbling optimism for the future.”