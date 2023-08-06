Noe at Four Seasons Resort Oahu Unveils Seasonal Culinary Masterpiece

Noe, the award-winning Italian restaurant at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, unveils its latest culinary masterpiece: a new menu that draws inspiration from the changing seasons in Italy.

As Oahu’s premier southern Italian culinary destination, Noe has earned a reputation for its unique “Capri meets Hawaii” concept, led by Chef Ryo Takatsuka. With a passion for southern Italian cuisine and a modern approach, Chef Takatsuka brings together the finest Italian ingredients and age-old recipes, resulting in dishes impeccably prepared and artfully presented in a reimagined contemporary al fresco setting.

“Our new menu pays homage to the culinary heritage of Italy, where the seasons dictate the ingredients and the flavours come alive,” says Chef Takatsuka. “We want to transport our guests to the iconic Italian countryside, where they can savour the flavours of each season in every bite.”

The heart of Noe’s new menu is rooted in Italy’s changing seasons, where seasonal ingredients play a pivotal role in the country’s vibrant culinary traditions. Chef Takatsuka embraces this practice by infusing his creations with the essence of each season, offering guests a delightful gastronomic journey that mirrors the comforting flavours and sensations experienced in Italy.

From the freshness of spring to the heartiness of winter, Noe’s new menu showcases the very best of Italian cuisine. A sampling includes the Vegetable and Orzo Salad with basil pesto, seasonal vegetables, kalamata olives, and buffalo mozzarella; Seared Squid, featuring Tuscan bread pomodoro sauce, maitake mushrooms, ricotta salata, and gremolata; and the House-Smoked Beef Carpaccio, infused with cherry wood smoke, gorgonzola mousse, dates, mustard seeds, and topped with caper berries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award-winning menu also features many of the restaurant’s signature dishes, such as the famed Tagliatelle with black truffles and Parmigiana Reggiano imported directly from Italy, symbolizing the richness of the Italian soil.

Discover where aloha meets ciao at Noe. To make a dining reservation, contact the Concierge at 808 565 2206.