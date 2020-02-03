Nobu Hotel London Portman Square to open this summer

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square is set to open its doors this summer and currently taking reservations from July.

The hotel will see the Nobu Berkeley Street restaurant move to its new home in Marylebone.

Continuing a 15-year legacy of exceptional culinary experiences, the Nobu Restaurant at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square will bring the flagship’s signature handcrafted approach to cuisine and service into a brand-new space.

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square marks the third collaboration between L+R Hotels and Nobu Hospitality, following the successful launches of Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay and Nobu Restaurant Monte Carlo.

Desmond Taljaard, managing director, L+R, commented: “We are very excited to launch this truly unique property in 2020.

“The opening of Nobu Hotel London Portman Square marks another successful collaboration with Nobu Hospitality and will be a hallmark opening for both brands - in one of the capital’s most sought-after cultural districts.

“We very much look forward to welcoming our first guests this summer and showcasing our shared passion for exceptional food and hospitality experiences.”

Exemplary design will be showcased throughout the interiors of the hotel’s common spaces; including the lobby, lobby lounge, Nobu Bar and Restaurant, outdoor terrace, ballroom and two boardrooms - each conceptualised by internationally acclaimed David Collins Studio.

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square is located in one of London’s most popular and vibrant neighbourhoods, Marylebone.

As well as its famous shopping streets, the area is well served with cultural and leisure amenities and is close to some of London’s best-loved parks.

Nobu Hospitality is a lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper.