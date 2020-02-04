Bottura to return to W Dubai – the Palm

Chef Massimo Bottura is returning to W Dubai – the Palm this month to host an intimate Italian dining experience for a limited number of guests.

The event will take place at the famous chef’s only restaurant outside of Italy, Torno Subito.

The exclusive two-night dinner – which takes place on February 18th-19th – will allow guests staying at the hotel the only opportunity to see Bottura himself step behind the stove to prepare a mouth-watering, authentic Italian menu.

Foodies and fans will be invited to indulge in a delicious eight course sharing-style menu, featuring an incredible selection of traditional Italian dishes, as well as some of his favourite childhood dishes.

Globally known for blending traditional Italian cuisine with an avant-garde sense of design and experimentation, the spectacular menu has been created with Bottura’s praised contemporary flair, with added touches inspired by Dubai culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the two-night dinner, guests will be able to experience Torno Subito’s playful Italian Riviera retro vibe and capture the spectacular views of Dubai’s iconic skyline, while being presented with a delectable selection of special Italian dishes, carefully prepared by Bottura.

Designed to take guests on a truly authentic Italian journey, the eight-course menu, including a one-night stay, starts from approximately £312.

Find out more here.