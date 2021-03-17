No return for Norwegian Cruise Line until July

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has delayed a potential return to operation for at least a further month.

The smallest of the three major lines, Norwegian said it would not now return before July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, the line had said it hoped to return in June.

The further suspension impacts all three lines in the portfolio - Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The company said it continues to work through its return-to-service plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the United States Centres for Disease Control & Prevention.

Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.