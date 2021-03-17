Mandarin Oriental signs for new hotel in Hangzhou, China

Mandarin Oriental will manage a new luxury hotel in Hangzhou, China.

The property is scheduled to open in 2025.

Hangzhou is a leading centre of tourism, culture, science and education in the province of Zhejiang, and is undergoing significant expansion and rejuvenation.

Mandarin Oriental, Hangzhou will be part of the Westlake 66 mixed-use commercial and luxury retail complex owned and being developed by Hang Lung Properties.

The development will be a leading attraction in the city, located close to the West Lake, an UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of China’s primary leisure destinations, with easy access to the city’s principal business hubs, Binjiang and Qianjiang.

The hotel will comprise 194 guestrooms and suites as well as four restaurants and bars.

Significant meeting and event space will ensure it is well positioned for business and social gatherings.

Extensive spa and wellness facilities will provide a comprehensive range of wellness, beauty and massage treatments, featuring Mandarin Oriental’s signature spa therapies.

A well-equipped fitness centre and indoor swimming pool will also be featured.

“We are delighted to be part of this exciting project and to be extending the Group’s presence in mainland China.

“This development further reinforces the Group’s commitment to building on our existing portfolio in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Sanya, along with properties currently under development in Nanjing, Shenzhen and Qianmen, Beijing.” said James Riley, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental.

“I am particularly pleased to partner with Hang Lung Properties given their clear commitment to sustainability, aligning with our own sustainability goals and objectives,” he added.