nhow London to open in Shoreditch next month

NH Hotel Group will open its first nhow property in London on January 2nd.

The hotel – originally scheduled to open this summer - is part of a new development 250 City Road, with London-based Project Orange responsible for the interior design.

Throughout the hotel, bold and fresh design takes inspiration from traditional British icons, such as the Royal Family, London landmarks and the underground.

All have an unconventional and contemporary take, with stand-out features including a Big Ben rocket sculpture in the lobby, tables featuring cockney rhyming slang and oversized gold bell lights, a reminder of the city’s famous church bells.

Colourful textures will confront contemporary art in the rooms, creating an unforgettable version of London.

Punk will meet high tech style, while graffiti will appear alongside unconventional images of past monarchs.

With a nod to the future, Henry the robot will be on hand to ensure newly arrived guests have an enjoyable stay at London’s hottest new lifestyle hotel.

nhow London is situated on City Road, on the fringe of Shoreditch, long regarded as one of London’s most dynamic and creative hubs.

The hotel plays homage to both the area’s industrial past and technological future.

The eight-floor hotel will house 190 vibrant rooms, a restaurant conceptualised as a reinvention of the British pub, bar, gym and three meeting rooms called Laboratories.