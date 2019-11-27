Shimizu to lead Andaz Macau ahead of 2021 opening

Andaz Macau has welcomed hotelier Chikako Shimizu to the role of general manager.

With the hotel to open in first half of 2021, she is a Hyatt and Andaz veteran.

Shimizu will bring a keen understanding of the unique experience offered by the luxury lifestyle hospitality brand of Andaz which perfectly complements the highly anticipated Galaxy International Conference Centre.

She has garnered more than 25 years of extensive experience in hospitality leadership positions around the world.

In her new role, Shimizu will serve as brand ambassador to bring the culture of this vibrant lifestyle hotel to life.

“I am very excited to introduce the Andaz brand to such a special city like Macau that has so much history and culture to share,” said Shimizu.

“Once opened, the hotel will bring to life the vibrancy of this fascinating city, by offering distinct experiences designed to stimulate the senses and deliver thoughtful, unscripted service for curious-minded guests in search of inspiring sights, sounds, tastes and immersive local experiences that is unique to Macau.”

Most recently, Shimizu served as director of operations at Andaz Singapore where she was involved in the hotel’s successful opening.

A vibrant luxury lifestyle hotel rooted in local art and culture, Andaz Macau immerses business and leisure guests in a stimulating environment inspired by the city’s colourful heritage that is a blend of Chinese and Portuguese cultures.

All of the hotel’s 700 guestrooms and suites highlight key elements of the city through thoughtful décor and design.

As Andaz Macau is seamlessly connected to GICC and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena, the hotel offers a dedicated private lounge catering to large MICE groups.