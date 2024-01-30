nhow London Launches Sizzling Add-Ons For Valentine’s

Design-led Shoreditch hotel, nhow London, has launched two new sizzling packages for Valentine’s celebrations.

Guests at the 190-room lifestyle hotel can show their love with a Love Heart add-on (£50) that includes Prosecco, heart-shaped balloons, home-made sweets and a personalised mirror message to their partners.

Visitors who want to take the romance up a level can select the True Romantic package (£65), which adds LED candles and rose petals for a super-sexy stay.

The hotel has also introduced four stylish bouquet options for guests who want to surprise their lover with a free delivery of flowers to their room. Crimson Rebellion is an exuberant assortment of rich red roses, complimented with waxflower and a selection of foliage; Bohemian Rose Garden is a classic bouquet bursting with fresh garden roses in beautiful shades; Punk Pastel Paradise matches the charm and grace of peach roses, champagne lisianthus and delicate pink astilbe with scented eucalyptus, while Striking Red is a timeless bouquet of six fine red roses. Prices start from £70.

In addition to the in-room upgrades, couples can wine and dine at the hotel’s high-energy, good vibe restaurant, Guilty by Olivier, with an indulgent foodporn menu that includes a three-course Valentine’s meal (£45) starting with a Sinful Kiss rum cocktail - created exclusively for the season.

nhow London is the perfect spot for fun-loving couples enjoying a sexy Valentine’s getaway. The London-reloaded design style includes a Big Ben rocket in the lobby and bold neon features throughout, with bedrooms that have Notting-Hill style front doors and a riot of colours decorating the designer furniture and carpets, with a queen-size bed, large shower, entertainment centre, Dilmah tea and bespoke toiletries from La Bottega adding to the comfort. For even more luxury, the hotel’s suites feature a king-size bed, separate living room with corner sofa, a separate bath and shower and a Brompton foldaway bike for easy travel across the capital.

Rooms start from £227 per night over Valentine’s weekend, https://www.nhow-hotels.com/en/nhow-london