New Talise Spa opens at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

The new Talise Spa at Jumeirah Beach Hotel has opened its doors, offering guests a sensory journey across the breath-taking coastline of the United Arab Emirates.

Inspired by its proximity to the ocean, the space features a menu of specialised treatments and exclusive products that have been sourced to aid the retreat from everyday life into an oasis of serenity.

Dedicated to delivering genuine results, the highly skilled team at Talise has singled out a collection of prestigious brands and exclusive products.

Aromatherapy Associates, a range guided by a holistic philosophy, Ling New York, which taps into Asian beauty secrets, and marocMaroc, which features a collection of reinterpreted ancestral beauty customs with modern formulas for Hammam treatments, are among the luxurious collections that guests can take advantage of.

With a menu that offers bespoke treatments to soothe the body and soul, Talise Spa has something for every wellness need.

The facilities, situated on the first floor of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, feature 1,200 sqm dedicated to soothing the senses, with ten treatment rooms crowned by the VIP double suite with en-suite Hammam area.

Each detail of the design was inspired by the calm sensation of waves on the seashore, forming graceful lines and soothing spaces to draw guests into their personal haven.

Here, visitors may take advantage of the luxurious spa facilities, framed by subtle tones of beige and beautiful white marbles, or choose to relax post-treatment on the stunning spa terrace, overlooking the ocean.

Speaking of Talise Spa, Jason Harding, general manager at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, commented: “We are delighted to open our new Talise spa here at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

“We are very confident this will not only enhance our guest experience but attract local residents of Dubai.

“The spa aims to redefine wellness by combining the wisdom of traditional holistic therapies and result-driven treatments with the scientific power of the purest natural ingredients for bespoke face and body treatments.”