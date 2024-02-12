Jumeirah Group opens its first hotel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Jumeirah Group, the luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, continues its regional and international expansion with the opening of its first hotel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jumeirah Jabal Omar Makkah.

The hotel has commenced operations as part of the second phase of the city’s flagship Jabal Omar project, designed by Fosters + Partners architects.

Located in Jabal Omar and a short walk from the Great Mosque of Makkah, the hotel offers world-class, luxurious amenities, including 1,121 keys of spacious and elegantly designed rooms, suites, and residences that provide a comfortable and peaceful sanctuary for guests. Jumeirah Jabal Omar Makkah is designed to reinforce a sense of serenity through thoughtful service that allows guests to reconnect and reflect as they experience a deeply significant life event visiting the holy city of Makkah.

Eight dining destinations, including Mediterranean restaurant Patras, and a lobby lounge serving specialty teas and baked goods, are currently open at the property. Soon, guests will have access to six more unique dining options at the East and West towers, featuring a signature regional Arabesque restaurant alongside Persian, Middle Eastern, South-east Asian, and Indo-Pakistani restaurants, and a café offering the finest teas and French baked goods. The property will also host three meeting rooms and event spaces accommodating between 10-70 people.

Katerina Giannouka, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “We are proud to have opened the first Jumeirah hotel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in such a significant location, in partnership with Jabal Omar Development Company. Jumeirah Jabal Omar Makkah will deliver the exceptional service that Jumeirah is known for, enabling an enhanced experience for all who are visiting Makkah.”

Bringing its signature hospitality and service to the Kingdom, Jumeirah aims to enrich the overall guest experience through unparalleled attention to detail and personalised service. The hotel opens with 507 guest rooms and elegant suites across two high-rise towers with beautiful views over the city and the Great Mosque of Makkah. A further 526 rooms and suites will be added in phases across two more contemporary towers, accessible via express elevators to provide smooth and seamless access. Hotel guests will also have the option to book entire floors, which feature 14 rooms and suites per level, to ensure the highest level of privacy and exclusivity during their stay.

To complete the luxury offering, the hotel hosts 88 spacious residences, which sit across the podium of the four towers of Jumeirah Jabal Omar Makkah. The exclusive residences offer spacious terraces, allowing guests to join the group prayers at the Great Mosque of Makkah from the comfort of their own accommodation.

Recently appointed General Manager to Jumeirah Jabal Omar Makkah, Rizwan Shaikh, brings over 20 years of luxury hospitality experience gained across India, Singapore and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including hotels with five-star rating in the Forbes Travel Guide.

For more information or to book, visit jumeirah.com/makkah.