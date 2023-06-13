Jumeirah Group’s Mission 2030: A grand plan to become a global hotel leader

Dubai-based Jumeirah Group’s company-wide Mission 2030 aims to turn the luxury hotel chain from a “regional champion” to a “global brand with global reach”.

That’s according to CEO Katerina Giannouka, who said:”Our brand and our business performance in the UAE is exceptionally strong, yet we recognise that to stand out, and capitalise on the opportunities that surround us, we need to be ambitious, make strategic choices and channel Jumeirah’s pioneering spirit to craft a new era for our brand.”

Jumeirah was born in 1997 with the opening of Jumeirah Beach Hotel and became part of Dubai Holding in 2004. Today, the group has 26 hotels, around half of which are in the Middle East, with the rest spread across London, Mallorca, Guangzhou, Maldives, Nanjing, Shanghai, Capri and Bali.

The group’s flagship hotel is the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai. Referred to by many as a seven-star hotel, it is one of the city’s landmarks.

The CEO added: “We recognise that a plan of this magnitude, will require commitment, collaboration, ownership, discipline and integrity from cross-functional teams throughout the company. We will also need to build strong alliances and partnerships beyond our current network.

Giannouka’s global vision

CEO Giannouka has been vocal about her ambitions to make the group more international since day one of her tenure.

Then, at a media briefing during this year’s Arabian Travel Market, she said Jumeirah is currently on the lookout for “suitable assets” in Europe and the US.

Now, with regards to Mission 2030, she said: “We are entering a new era for the Jumeirah brand, with a focus on brand evolution and expansion. With a proven track record building and operating successful resort destinations in the Middle East, Europe and Asia, we believe the time is right to extend our portfolio into new key city and resort locations, acquiring great assets and showing the world what’s next for luxury hospitality.”

Mission 2030 in Europe

Jumeirah Group’s latest move to become a global hotel force involved taking over a 147-year-old property in Switzerland that was bought by Dubai Holding.

Le Richemond is an opulent hotel along the banks of Lake Geneva that dates back to 1875.

Dubai Holding has also bought The Westin Paris – Vendôme for EUER650 million, according to lawyers involved in the sale.

Former Jumeirah CEO José Silva previously said he wanted to turn that property into a Jumeirah hotel.

Talking about sustainability

Giannouka said the next chapter in Jumeirah’s story would build on the group’s history.

She explained: “From our established home in Dubai, with its thriving tourism industry, we will approach the next decade with the same pioneering spirit we first showed in 1999 with the opening of Burj Al Arab, innovating to stay ahead and crafting distinctive experiences that set us apart.

“I’m very proud to lead the next phase of Jumeirah’s journey as we focus on growth, underpinned by a commitment to sustainable hospitality that delivers a better future for all.”

Source: Hotelier Middle East