Jumeirah Group’s dining destinations recognised in Gault&Millau guide 2024

Jumeirah Group has been recognised for the third year in a row in the prestigious Gault&Millau UAE 2024 guide, with nine of its signature restaurants featured for their consistent culinary excellence.

The results of Gault&Millau’s team of independent reviewers, were revealed at an exclusive gala and awards ceremony hosted at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah on Wednesday 31st January. Six of its own dining destinations and culinary talent were shortlisted across ten award categories, with Al Muntaha being crowned Homegrown Restaurant of the Year, Head Chef Saverio Sbaragli winning Head Chef of the Year and Wine Director Samuel Lacroix recognised as Sommelier of the Year.

Dominique Romeo, Vice President for Food & Beverage, Jumeirah Group, commented “We are delighted to have Jumeirah Group’s exceptional culinary portfolio recognised and celebrated by one of the most prestigious guides in the industry, for the third year in a row. Each of our exceptional dining concepts, are brought to life by our own award-winning in-house talent and it’s a testament to their dedication and passion in delivering gastronomic excellence that has earnt us these accolades.”

One of the world’s most established and widely respected food guides, Gault&Millau’s rating system sees restaurants visited anonymously by professional food critics, and then ranked on a scale of 1 to 20 based solely on the quality and creativity of the food.

Besides the French-Italian restaurant at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Al Muntaha, which received a rating of 17.5 and 4 toques, other notable establishments featured in this year’s guide include Ristorante L’Olivo at Al Mahara, also at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, with a rating of 15 and 3 toques, and Pierchic at Jumeirah Al Qasr, which gained 1 toque and a rating of 13. Additionally, SAL at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, French Riviera, Al Nafoorah, and Pai Thai in Jumeirah Al Qasr, along with KAYTO in Jumeirah Al Naseem and Zheng He’s in Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, are among the restaurants highlighted in the guide.

To explore Jumeirah Group's portfolio of dining destinations across Dubai, with concepts to cater for all tastes and occasions, please visit www.jumeirah.com or contact [email protected] for reservations.