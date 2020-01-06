Sarandon appointed global ambassador with Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has signed a new global brand ambassador, Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon.

In the role, Sarandon will star in a global brand campaign that will portray the transformative power of travel, connecting Fairmont’s history and majestic hotels with modern sensibilities and the dreams of a new generation of travellers.

The campaign is expected to be revealed in key markets around the world in the spring.

“Fairmont and Susan Sarandon share a spirit of adventure, a passion for thinking globally and acting locally, and a history of turning words into action,” said Sharon Cohen, vice president, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

“We chose Susan to represent the essence of Fairmont - representing a strength of character and timeless sophistication.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The collaboration between Sarandon and the Fairmont brand will focus on their shared values.

“It is a privilege to work with Fairmont, a company for whose values I have great respect and whose extraordinary hotels are a joy to experience,” said Sarandon.

“Together we hope to convey a sense of life as a grand journey that we hope will be meaningful and inspiring to guests and fans of Fairmont around the world.”

Similarly, Sarandon is known among her industry as a trailblazer who leads with her heart.

The new partnership with Sarandon further builds on Fairmont’s history of connections in the world of cinema.

Generations of filmmakers and directors have focused their cameras on Fairmont properties to portray luxury accommodations that truly represent their destinations.

Image: Jonas Unger