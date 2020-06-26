New spa debuts at Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh

Guests are invited to indulge in the ultimate wellness experience at the newly-opened spa at Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh.

The elegant beachfront resort is nestled on an 18-kilometre-long stretch of sand on the south-central coast of Vietnam.

Much like the hotel itself, the architecture and interiors of the spa have been designed to reflect the local Vietnamese fishing culture from the bay.

With carefully crafted bespoke treatments and packages, the Spa at Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh reflects pure indulgence cradled in luxury created for the perfect way to ‘getaway, recharge and revive’.

“Our new spa, with its unique design, innovative treatment program, and inviting facilities, embodies Radisson Blu’s values and will enable hotel and outside guests to enjoy memorable, stylish and purposeful experiences.

“We invite them to go on a rejuvenating journey of indulgence and rejuvenation,” said Peter Tichy, general manager, Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh.

On the outside, the spa’s modern design blends seamlessly into the hotel’s terrain and seaside location, while the seashell-shaped treatment rooms connect to the spa’s central post-treatment and relaxation area through a covered corridor.

These pods are inspired by the famous Vietnamese traditional basket boats, also used by the fishermen from Cam Ranh Bay.

Inside, the interior palette is a mix of blue, silver, sea green and white.

Metal mesh reminiscent of fishing nets dons the ceiling while soft lighting and glass lanterns and candles welcome guests to this quiet retreat.